Every year since 2008, the Minnesota underground rap fixtures have brought a whole ton of their rap peers to their Minneapolis hometown for the one-day festival Soundset. This year’s lineup has just been revealed, and Atmosphere will once again headline one of the three stages. But the rest of the festival is even more weirdly and impressively packed than I might’ve thought possible. That means they topped last year’s lineup!

Soundset is still presumably the only festival where you can. see Trippie Redd and Sage Francis on the same day. This time around, Lil Wayne and SZA will headline alongside Atmosphere. There are a whole lot of big names on the bill: Lil Uzi Vert, G-Eazy, Tech N9ne, YBN Cordae, Tierra Whack, Royce Da 5’9″, a hopefully-getting-his-shit-together DMX. And there are also plenty of Atmosphere’s old peers from the ’90s underground, including a reunited Black Star and Run The Jewels, one half of which is old Atmosphere buddy El-P.

Joey Bada$$ and Flatbush Zombies will do a set with their extended Beast Coast crew, and there’s also a DJ stage that’ll feature people like Just Blaze, Cut Chemist, and Salt-N-Pepa’s Spinderella. Pretty cool lineup! Check out more info on the festival here.