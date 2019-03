Looks like Tierra Whack’s keeping up that song-a-week pace. Over the last couple, she’s released “Only Child” and “CLONES,” and today the Philly artist is putting out another one called “Gloria.”

This one comes on the heels of a theatrical, absurd performance Jimmy Kimmel Live last night, and it’s a woozy and heady mixture that’d fit right in with her Whack World output, if it were a minute-and-a-half shorter that is.

Listen to it below.