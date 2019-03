Tierra Whack is back with yet another one. After releasing three songs in as many weeks — “Only Child,” “CLONES,” and “Gloria” — she’s now putting out a fourth, continuing the string of singles she’s calling #whackhistorymonth. Are we just gonna keep getting songs every week until the end of time? That’s alright with me. This one’s called “Wasteland,” and it finds the Philadelphia musician adopting a woozy croon. Check it out below.