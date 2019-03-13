Mini Dresses – “Heaven Sent”

Next week, Mini Dresses are releasing their sophomore album, Heaven Sent. We’ve already heard two tracks from it — “Rank And File” and “The One Who Heard You” — and today the Boston trio is sharing a third, the album’s title track.

“Heaven Sent” is laidback, awash in warped guitars and a persistent thump. “I’m from heaven/ sent,” Lira Mondal sings in the chorus, that last word getting emphasized by a shout, sardonic while still sounding divine.

Listen below.

Heaven Sent is out 3/22 via Joy Void Recordings. Pre-order it here.