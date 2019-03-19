Quelle Chris – “Obamacare” Video

The Detroit-raised, Brooklyn-based rapper and producer Quelle Chris is returning later this month with Guns, his first album since last year’s Jean Grae collab Everything’s Fine and his first solo album since 2017’s Being You Is Great, I Wish I Could Be You More Often. We’ve already heard Guns’ title track and “Straight Shot,” which featured Cavalier, Bilal Salaam, Eldar Djangirov, and James Acaster. And now, Quelle Chris shared another track from the album, “Obamacare,” which finds him rapping over an eerie, clattering beat.

“‘Obamacare’ came together just as organically as everything else on Guns,” Quelle Chris says. “I’d been sitting on a few arrangements of two samples for a couple months. While in Oakland I was working with Chris Keys and Sean 5ill (Roger Billagio from Being You Is Great). Keys was doing an unintentional bit as an angry drum instructor that led to some amazing breaks. Once the drums existed the homeless samples basically feel into place. Keys then added his amazing piano but the real star of the song (besides my bars), the real cherry on top, the Vanjie Drag Race exit was the final edition. The bass line laid down by Keys. The rest is history. Plus I’d like to think of my music as free healthcare for all.”

Quelle Chris also directed the animated collage-style video, which feels like something out of a Monty Python movie. “Like most of my visuals I try to find the place where proper pairing and a good excuse to try my hand at something I always loved as a kid meet,” he says. “The video for ‘Obamacare’ is an homage to many of my favorite PBS, Sesame Street shorts with a touch of Terry Gilliam (and I mean a drip. Trust me I know my place. Lol). It’s one of my favorite songs on the album so I figured doing collage work in the style of my favorite era of animation was fitting. About 95% of the video was taken from the pages of archived magazines. Next video will likely be animatronics if this trend continues.”

Watch and listen below.

Guns is out 3/29 on Mello Music Group.