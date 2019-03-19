To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the original 1969 Woodstock Music & Arts Fair, Woodstock 50 will take over the fields of Watkins Glen, New York from 8/16-18. Artists like Dead & Co, the Killers, the Black Keys, Jay-Z, and Chance The Rapper were confirmed to play the festival earlier this month, following a brief delay and rumors that the event was in financial trouble. Now, we see the full lineup.
Robert Plant, The Raconteurs, Sturgill Simpson, Halsey, and Imagine Dragons are some of the artists slated to headline Woodstock 50. Other acts include Vince Staples, Courtney Barnett, Earl Sweatshirt, Margo Price, Soccer Mommy, and Princess Nokia. The lineup includes artists who played at Woodstock in 1969: Dead and Company, John Fogerty, Santana, John Sebastian, Country Joe Mcdonald, and Canned Heat.
The lineup, which boasts over 80 acts, was announced tonight at a launch party called “The Secret Session” at Electric Lady Studios in New York City. Common and Fogerty performed at the reception, following a panel discussion with Woodstock co-founder Michael Lang.
Woodstock 50 is the third official Woodstock recreation, following Woodstock ’94 and Woodstock ’99. It will share the weekend with a previously announced Woodstock anniversary event, Bethel Woods Music And Culture Festival, which will take place on Woodstock’s original grounds. The latter festival is produced by the Bethel Woods Center For The Arts alongside Live Nation Concerts and INVNT, and will host “live performances from prominent and emerging artists spanning multiple genres and decades, and TED-style talks from leading futurists and retro-tech experts.”
In addition to performances, Woodstock 50 will feature film screenings, glamping tents with real beds, and resident jugglers and clowns. Some of the contemporary bands will also stage tributes to artists from the original Woodstock, like Janis Joplin, the Band, Jefferson Airplane, Joe Cocker, and more. And it wouldn’t be a 2019 festival without an accompanying livestream. Check out Woodstock 50’s full lineup below.
LINEUP:
Day One
The Killers
Miley Cyrus
Santana
The Lumineers
The Raconteurs
Robert Plant and The Sensational Space Shifters
Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats
Run The Jewels
John Fogerty
The Head and The Heart
Maggie Rogers
Michael Franti & Spearhead
Melanie
Bishop Briggs
Anderson East
John Sebastian
Akon
Princess Nokia
Grandson
Fever 333
Larkin Poe
Dorothy
Flora Cash
Brian Cadd
Ninet Tayeb
Day 2
Dead and Company
Chance the Rapper
Black Keys
Sturgill Simpson
Greta Van Fleet
Portugal. The Man
Leon Bridges
Gary Clark Jr.
Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros
David Crosby and friends
Dawes
Margo Price
Nahko And Medicine For The People
India.Arie
Country Joe McDonald
Jade Bird
Rival Sons
Emily King
Soccer Mommy
SiR
Taylor Bennett
Amy Helm
Courtney Hadwin
Pearl
John-Robert
IAMDDB
Day 3
Jay-Z
Imagine Dragons
Halsey
Cage The Elephant
Brandi Carlile
Janelle Monae
Young The Giant
Courtney Barnett
Common
Vince Staples
Judah and the Lion
Earl Sweatshirt
Boygenius
The Zombies
Canned Heat
Hot Tuna
Pussy Riot
Cherry Glazerr
Reignwolf
Leven Kali
The Marcus King Band
Victory
Hollis Brown
John Craigie
Amigo The Devil
Liz Brasher
Tickets for Woodstock 50 go on sale on Earth Day, 4/22.