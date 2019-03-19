To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the original 1969 Woodstock Music & Arts Fair, Woodstock 50 will take over the fields of Watkins Glen, New York from 8/16-18. Artists like Dead & Co, the Killers, the Black Keys, Jay-Z, and Chance The Rapper were confirmed to play the festival earlier this month, following a brief delay and rumors that the event was in financial trouble. Now, we see the full lineup.

Robert Plant, The Raconteurs, Sturgill Simpson, Halsey, and Imagine Dragons are some of the artists slated to headline Woodstock 50. Other acts include Vince Staples, Courtney Barnett, Earl Sweatshirt, Margo Price, Soccer Mommy, and Princess Nokia. The lineup includes artists who played at Woodstock in 1969: Dead and Company, John Fogerty, Santana, John Sebastian, Country Joe Mcdonald, and Canned Heat.

The lineup, which boasts over 80 acts, was announced tonight at a launch party called “The Secret Session” at Electric Lady Studios in New York City. Common and Fogerty performed at the reception, following a panel discussion with Woodstock co-founder Michael Lang.

Woodstock 50 is the third official Woodstock recreation, following Woodstock ’94 and Woodstock ’99. It will share the weekend with a previously announced Woodstock anniversary event, Bethel Woods Music And Culture Festival, which will take place on Woodstock’s original grounds. The latter festival is produced by the Bethel Woods Center For The Arts alongside Live Nation Concerts and INVNT, and will host “live performances from prominent and emerging artists spanning multiple genres and decades, and TED-style talks from leading futurists and retro-tech experts.”

In addition to performances, Woodstock 50 will feature film screenings, glamping tents with real beds, and resident jugglers and clowns. Some of the contemporary bands will also stage tributes to artists from the original Woodstock, like Janis Joplin, the Band, Jefferson Airplane, Joe Cocker, and more. And it wouldn’t be a 2019 festival without an accompanying livestream. Check out Woodstock 50’s full lineup below.

LINEUP:

Day One

The Killers

Miley Cyrus

Santana

The Lumineers

The Raconteurs

Robert Plant and The Sensational Space Shifters

Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats

Run The Jewels

John Fogerty

The Head and The Heart

Maggie Rogers

Michael Franti & Spearhead

Melanie

Bishop Briggs

Anderson East

John Sebastian

Akon

Princess Nokia

Grandson

Fever 333

Larkin Poe

Dorothy

Flora Cash

Brian Cadd

Ninet Tayeb

Day 2

Dead and Company

Chance the Rapper

Black Keys

Sturgill Simpson

Greta Van Fleet

Portugal. The Man

Leon Bridges

Gary Clark Jr.

Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros

David Crosby and friends

Dawes

Margo Price

Nahko And Medicine For The People

India.Arie

Country Joe McDonald

Jade Bird

Rival Sons

Emily King

Soccer Mommy

SiR

Taylor Bennett

Amy Helm

Courtney Hadwin

Pearl

John-Robert

IAMDDB

Day 3

Jay-Z

Imagine Dragons

Halsey

Cage The Elephant

Brandi Carlile

Janelle Monae

Young The Giant

Courtney Barnett

Common

Vince Staples

Judah and the Lion

Earl Sweatshirt

Boygenius

The Zombies

Canned Heat

Hot Tuna

Pussy Riot

Cherry Glazerr

Reignwolf

Leven Kali

The Marcus King Band

Victory

Hollis Brown

John Craigie

Amigo The Devil

Liz Brasher

Tickets for Woodstock 50 go on sale on Earth Day, 4/22.