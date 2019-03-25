Patio – “Vile Bodies”

Next week, Patio are releasing their debut album, Essentials. We’ve heard two tracks from it already, “Boy Scout” and “New Reality,” and today the Brooklyn trio is sharing a third.

“Vile Bodies” is knotty and muted, treating self-defeat like an inevitability: “Staying in one plane isn’t helping/ Moving feet first is only going to make me trip/ Can’t make my arm stiff, can’t make my legs flip/ All I did was break my own grip.” Lindsey-Paige McCloy and Loren DiBlasi alternate vocals, switching back and forth from terse melodies to interlocked spoken word, building to a conclusion where they trade off lines.

Listen below.

Essentials is out 4/5 via Fire Talk Records. Pre-order it here.