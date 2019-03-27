Roskilde 2019 Lineup

Finally: The universe has given us a chance to go see Bob Dylan and Cardi B on the same night. Dylan and Cardi, two of the preeminent pop-music poets of their respective eras, are sharing headlining duties on the first night of Denmark’s massive Roskilde festival. They should cover each other’s songs!

Roskilde is, of course, an absurdly massive deal — one Coachella piled on top of another Coachella. This year, the festival returns to a gigantic Danish field for four days, 7/3-6. The list of headliners is a real headspinner: Dylan, Travis Scott, Robyn, the Cure. And when you include the secondary headliners, you also get Cardi, Vampire Weekend, Janelle Monaé, Robert Plant, Underworld, and homeland hero MØ. Pretty good!

Elsewhere on the bill, the festival offers pretty much any form of music you might possibly want on a music festival. Adventurous pop music: Christine And The Queens, Rosalía, Jon Hopkins, Marina, Jorja Smith, Neneh Cherry, Maggie Rogers, SOPHIE, Julia Holter, Yves Tumor. Indie rock and its associated genres: Spiritualized, Johnny Marr, Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus, Girlpool, Weyes Blood, Black Midi, Parquet Courts, Stella Donnelly, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Aldous Harding. Rap: Brockhampton, Sheck Wes, Skepta, Denzel Curry, JPEGMAFIA, Joey Purp. Metal and hardcore: Behemoth, Converge, Power Trip, Ulver, La Dispute, the Armed, Misery Index, Full Of Hell & The Body. Still-at-it legends: Tears For Fears, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Cypress Hill, Testament, Jorge Ben Jor. And there’s a whole lot more in there, too. Check out more details on the festival here.