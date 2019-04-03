Big Thief – “Cattails”

With their past two albums, Big Thief have already established themselves as an indie-rock force to be reckoned with. And now, following recent solo albums from leader Adrianne Lenker and guitarist Buck Meek and the sound collage Wide Winged Bird, Big Thief are getting ready to return with a new album called U.F.O.F., their first for 4AD.

We’ve already heard lead single and title track “UFOF,” a beguiling web of guitar and studio warbles that we named the best song of the week when it came out in February. And now they’ve shared a second song, “Cattails,” which slowly builds from its simple acoustic guitar-and-drums amble into something magical. Says Lenker:

Cattails came about while we were at the studio in Washington in the pine forest. Writing it was just one of those electric multicolored waves of connectivity just sweeping through my body. I stayed up late finishing the song and the next morning was stomping around playing it over and over again. We thought why not just record it, so James sat at the drums and we practiced and by the time we’d finished practicing, Dom Monks — our engineer — had already sneakily set up mics and recorded it. It was beautiful that he’d captured it right away because when James and I were playing it felt like a little portal in the fabric had opened and we were just flying. Listening back to it makes me cry sometimes.

U.F.O.F. is out 5/3 via 4AD. Pre-order it here.