Robyn – “Between The Lines” Video

Robyn has shared a new music video for “Between The Lines,” off last year’s still-excellent Honey. It was directed by Cody Critcheloe (aka SSION) during a stint in Ibiza last summer, where she sang “Missing U” live for the first time. SSION said that it was inspired by Wham!”s “Club Tropicana” video, though it’s a much less composed version of that, reveling it spontaneity and off-the-cuff shots of Robyn and co. having fun in a gorgeous locale. It’s low-key, but if you wanna feel like you’re hanging out with Robyn for a few minutes (and who doesn’t), it does the job!

“Robyn is one of my favorite artists to collaborate with and making this video with her allowed for a lot of playfulness in embracing the extremes of being in a place like Ibiza… the aggressive tackiness of tourist culture slapped up against the serene beach vibes,” SSION said in a statement about the video. He continued:

it reminded me of when I first started making videos on a mini dv camera – no pretense, DIY, run & gun… just being in the moment. We also wanted to keep the edit rude and leave in a lot of the in-camera audio of us giggling, talking & screaming- just a complete disregard for pop music video formalities to create something that feels very fun and alive.

Robyn is about the embark on a European tour — dates here — and if you have an opportunity to go see her, do it! It’s great,

Watch the video below.

Honey is out now via Konichiwa/Interscope.