Miley Cyrus will perform as a headliner at Barcelona’s Primavera Sound festival, replacing Cardi B, who has cancelled her appearance “due to promotional commitments in the United States.”

Calling Cyrus “an icon of contemporary pop in all its dimensions,” Primavera organizers have scheduled Cyrus’ performance for May 31. Carly Rae Jepsen, Janelle Monáe, and Robyn will perform on the same stage that day.

The festival is offering Cardi fans who are unhappy with the substitution a refund for that day.

This article was originally published at Billboard.