Morrissey Announces US Tour With Interpol

Imagine something. Imagine if there’d been a Morrissey/Interpol tour in, say, 2003, when Morrissey was coasting on a tide of international goodwill and Interpol was setting the world on fire. Imagine how a tour like that would’ve brought together indie dorks and goths and Anglophile Britpop haircut types and all the various crossbreedings thereof. Imagine picking out what you’d wear to that show. It would’ve been something.

Well, it’s not 2003, but a Morrissey/Interpol tour is happening. You will, at least theoretically, get to hear Steven Patrick Morrissey’s arch quaver and Paul Banks’ baritone croak, in person, on the same night. You’ll have to figure out how you feel about supporting whatever bullshit Morrissey might be saying when you buy that ticket, and you’ll have to consider the likelihood of any 2019 Morrissey show actually happening, but that is now an option for you.

Morrissey and Interpol both have new products coming out: Morrissey’s California Son covers album, Interpol’s A Fine Mess EP. And they will both flog those records on the road together, spending September crossing these United States. Check out their joint touring itinerary below.

TOUR DATES:

9/05 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

9/07 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

9/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion

9/11 – Kettering, OH @ Fraze Pavilion

9/13 – Detroit, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

9/18 – Dallas, TX @ Verizon Theatre

9/20 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

9/21 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Outdoor Lawn

9/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ SaltAir

9/30 – Portland, OR @ Theatre Of The Clouds

10/03 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Auditorium

10/05 – Irvine, CA @ Five Point Amphitheatre

10/06 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

California Son is out 5/24 on BMG. A Fine Mess is out 5/17 on Matador.