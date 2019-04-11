Pelican – “Midnight And Mescaline”

Pelican have announced their first new album in six years, Nighttime Stories, the follow-up to 2013’s Forever Becoming. The instrumental crew, who are now split between Chicago and Los Angeles, have been through some changes in their time away: Nighttime Stories is their first written entirely with new guitarist Dallas Thomas, who joined the band in 2012 after founding member Laurent Schroeder-Lebec departed. Members of the group have also been involved with other projects, like RLYR and Tusk, whose vocalist Jody Minnoch died in 2014. A lot of the record then is, naturally, fueled by loss and upheaval.

In a new interview with The Fader, Trevor Shelley de Brauw says that: “I think this particular set of material sounds dark and negative because there’s a purging quality to these songs. We’re collecting our negativity in this musical zone and pushing it out as a positive release.”

Listen to the album’s lead single, “Midnight And Mescaline,” below. The track will be released on a 7″ this weekend for Record Store Day, alongside unreleased B-side “Darkness On The Stairs.”

TRACKLIST:

01 “WST”

02 “Midnight And Mescaline”

03 “Abyssal Pain”

04 “Cold Hope”

05 “It Stared At Me”

06 “Nighttimes Stories”

07 “Arteries Of Blacktop”

08 “Full Moon, Black Water”

Nighttimes Stories is out 6/7 via Southern Lord Records.