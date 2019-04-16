Welcome to the week between Coachella weekends, the ones where a whole lot of musical acts are in Southern California with a few days to kill. Ever since Coachella expanded to two weekends, those acts have often taken up some some of that between-festivals interim time by performing on the various LA-based late-night shows. Weezer, maybe the one big legacy ’90s rock band that played this year’s Coachella, made the most of that time last night, reprising one of their big Coachella moments for the Jimmy Kimmel Live cameras.

Weezer went gimmick-heavy during their Coachella set this past weekend, which is entirely in keeping with Weezer’s recent tactics. Thus far this year, the band has already released two albums. The first of those was The Teal Album, a collection of covers of extremely well-known pop songs. They played a few of those at Coachella, and they had some special guests share the stage with them. Chili of TLC joined them for “No Scrubs,” while Tears For Fears also came out for a version of “Everybody Wants To Rule The World,” the tingly synth-soul song that went to #1 in 1985.

On Kimmel, Tears For Fears once again joined Weezer for a faithful cover of “Everybody Wants To Rule The World” — one that wouldn’t have sounded too different if Tears For Fears had done it without Weezer. It’s pretty funny that Tears For Fears’ Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith came off looking like fashionable and well-preserved rock stars while the Weezer guys looked like sweaty and slightly overwhelmed soccer dads. The end result was something like one of those random-ass Mash-Up Monday combinations that Kimmel used to put together, except without even a pun to motivate it. Watch it below.

The Teal Album is out now on Crush Music/Atlantic. Maybe Weezer will have, like, the guy from A-ha with them this weekend.