Tacocat – “The Joke Of Life” Video

Seattle punk fixtures Tacocat have released a video for their new song “The Joke Of Life.” We’ve already heard two tracks from This Mess Is A Place, their followup to 2016’s Lost Time, including “Hologram” and “Grains Of Salt,” which was also released with a video.

“The Joke Of Life” itself is quintessentially Tacocat, lyrically colorful in both description and execution. There’s a distinctly ’90s attitude present: “Got a memory like a three-eyed fish/ Devolve to adapt, adapt to forget/ Think hard enough it’ll swallow you up/ So just sip your lies from your sippy cup.” Ripping and revving guitars ooze Seattle. The music video is a wacky montage-style collection of random moments, and the amateur filming only elevates that punky DIY ethos. Some highlights include body shots, karaoke, velour Juicy Couture tracksuits, and several short stop-motion clips of a toy witch.

Check out the video for “The Joke Of Life” below.

This Mess Is A Place is out 5/3. Pre-order the album here.