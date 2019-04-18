We are currently in the midst of that magical stretch of days between Coachella weekends — the one where all the Coachella acts have a little bit of time to kill in Southern California and where a whole bunch of them end up performing on LA-based talk shows. Last night, the 1975 took part in this glorious tradition. And being Brits, they naturally ended up on James Corden’s Late Late Show.

Since the 1975 are no-shit famous — and also since they are handsome and charismatic — they were not mere musical guests. All the members of the band, not just frontman Matty Healy, also sat down on Corden’s couch to for an interview. There were moments where the non-Healy members even talk! It was pretty weird! Corden gushed about the 1975’s most recent album A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships, and they talked about the whole aesthetic of their recent stage show. Corden noted that they have onstage treadmills, “which frankly is my idea of hell.” And Healy reveals that the whole thing is inspired by Jamiroquai’s “Virtual Insanity” video, which is a pretty good inspiration. He also talked about the challenges of keeping people’s attention in our present moment.

The 1975 performed, as well, of course. They did the gleaming, George Michael-esque “It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You).” They had two backup dancers onstage, and Healy occasionally joined in sync with them, doing a kind of modified running man, something that must take a lot of cardio work if you’re going to keep singing after doing that. Healy is also a whole lot of fun to watch; his goofy-ass facial expressions benefit from TV close-ups. Watch the performance and the interview below.

A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships is out now on Interscope.