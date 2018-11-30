After six long months of frenzied promotion, the 1975’s A Brief inquiry Into Online Relationships is finally here. The British conceptual pop-rockers have maintained a steady cultural buzz for their third full-length with the release of five singles (“Give Yourself A Try,” “Love It If We Made It,” TooTimeTooTimeTooTime,” “Sincerity Is Scary,” and “It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You)“), four music videos, numerous provocative interviews, and last but not least, Monday’s gospel-synth cover of Ariana Grande’s #1 smash “thank u, next.”

As we broke down in our Premature Evaluation, the record expands on the bold grandeur of 2016’s I like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it. It’s a compelling document of life in 2018, scattered and fearless and full of somber disenchantments. Frontman Matt Healy has become a hyper-conscious rockstar, curated yet still striving for sincerity. And here he’s really pushing for greatness, tackling everything at once. And maybe it’s all too much. Or maybe A Brief Inquiry is the band’s OK Computer. Listen below and decide for yourself.

A Brief inquiry Into Online Relationships is out now via Polydor.