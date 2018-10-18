The 1975 – “It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You)”

It’s been five long months since the 1975 started whipping up a frenzy over their follow-up to 2016’s I like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it, and we’re still over a month out from when A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationship will finally come out.

But Matty Healy and the rest of the British crew know how to keep people talking about them. Just a couple days ago, they smushed a bunch of cultural discourse into a music video, and they’ve kept up with a steady string of singles, including “Sincerity Is Scary,” TooTimeTooTimeTooTime,” “Give Yourself A Try,” and “Love It If We Made It.”

Today, the band has released another new song, “It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You),” which is built around the imagery of veins collapsing. “Collapse my veins wearing beautiful shoes/ It’s not living if it’s not with you,” Healy sings in the chorus. You can listen to it below.

A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships is out 11/30 via Interscope.