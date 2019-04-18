Jason Bonham Retracts Howard Stern Anecdote About Jimmy Page Giving Him Cocaine When He Was 16

Earlier this month, Jason Bonham — the son of Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham — went on The Howard Stern Show and recounted a story about Jimmy Page giving him cocaine for the first time when he was 16 (allegedly).

“We got called to his room and there was a woman on the floor with a collar on, meowing, and he had this grinder thing and he turned it over and he went, ‘Here you go,’ and I went, ‘Thanks,” he said during the show (per Rolling Stone). “He’s like, ‘You’ve done this before, right?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, of course I have.’ So he handed it over and I just did all of it, and he went, ‘Just like your father — y’know, that was supposed to be for all of us.'”

Well, Jason Bonham needs you to know that this absolutely, positively did not happen. In a statement posted on his official website, Bonham writes an apology:

On or about 9 April 2019 I, Jason Bonham, gave an interview on radio with Howard Stern (the Interview). In that interview I made certain untrue and derogatory statements concerning Mr. James Page (aka Jimmy Page) of the legendary band Led Zeppelin. I unconditionally retract all derogatory and defamatory comments relating to Mr. J Page that I made in that interview. In particular it is wholly untrue that Mr. J Page offered me any illegal substances either when I was a minor or at all. I apologize to Mr. Page, unreservedly, for making these unfounded and untrue comments about him. Out of my long held respect for Mr. Page I will make no further comments on the Interview and I agree to make no further comments which Mr. Page might view as disparaging, either now or in the future.

Hmmm… Jimmy Page recently concluded a 4-year legal battle with his neighbor Robbie Williams over whether Williams could make renovations to his house. Williams won.