Better Oblivion Community Center – “Little Trouble”

Conor Oberst and Phoebe Bridgers recently wrapped up their first-ever Better Oblivion Community Center tour in support of the project’s really excellent debut album. It was a great tour, in which they covered a lot of songs and seemingly had a lot of fun.

At the merch table, they sold a 7″ that featured a song that didn’t appear on the album called “Little Trouble” (they also played it live most times) and a dance-y “daydreamin’ version” of “Sleepwalkin’.” Today, BOCC are releasing both tracks for those not lucky enough to pick up a vinyl.

The pair of them also recently stopped by NPR’s Tiny Desk to perform three songs: “Dylan Thomas,” “Exception To The Rule,” and “My City,” backed by touring mates Christian Lee Hutson and Emily Retsas. Watch that and listen to the two 7″ tracks below.

Better Oblivion Community Center is out now via Dead Oceans.