Kevin Abstract Launches 10-Hour Treadmill Livestream: “THE 1-9-9-9 IS HERE”

Brockhampton leader Kevin Abstract released his new solo album ARIZONA BABY yesterday. And today, he’s promoting it by livestreaming himself walking on a treadmill for 10 hours. As one does.

More specifically, he’s livestreaming himself walking on a treadmill in front of his childhood home on Brockhampton Street in Corpus Christi, Texas for 10 hours. And he’s signing autographs and answering questions from fans while he does it.

The live video on YouTube is entitled “#THE1999,” and promotional images for the stream are labeled “THE 1-9-9-9 IS HERE.” The music video for ARIZONA BABY’s first song, “Big Wheels,” was titled “THE 1-9-9-9 IS COMING.”

Watch Kevin Abstract walk on a treadmill for 10 hours below.