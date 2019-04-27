Watch The National Play New Songs With Phoebe Bridgers & Feist In LA

The National are releasing their new album I Am Easy To Find in just a few weeks. And they’ve already been performing much of it live for fans around the world at special events including a Q&A session, a screening of Mike Mills’ companion film, and lots of friends and collaborators.

Last weekend, the National brought I Am Easy To Find to New York with some help from Julien Baker. Last night, they performed at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, and they did it with Phoebe Bridgers and Feist.

Bridgers sang alongside the band for I Am Easy To Find cuts “Where Is Her Head” and “Rylan,” while Feist came out to the stage to perform first single “You Had Your Soul With You” and new songs “Hey Rosey” and “Not In Kansas.” Watch some fan-shot clips from the show below.

I Am Easy To Find is out 5/17 via 4AD. Pre-order it here.