Alex Lahey – “Unspoken History”

Just 10 days from now, Australian Artist To Watch Alex Lahey will release The Best Of Luck Club, her second full-length album, recorded during a stint in Nashville last year. She’s been promoting it with advance singles including the sax-blasting “Don’t Be So Hard On Yourself” and the self-conscious “Am I Doing It Right?” And now we get to hear a third song from the LP that continues the last one’s vulnerable streak.

“Unspoken History” is a plaintive ballad about the bonds that sometimes keep us together in spite of ourselves. It may be the prettiest thing Lahey has ever recorded, especially when the arrangement expands in emotional fashion near the end. It reminds me of the great Illuminati Hotties track “Cuff” — high praise given that “Cuff” is one of the best songs from one of my favorite albums in recent memory.

Some insight into the track from Lahey:

When I was in Nashville, I spent some time in a tiny writing room creating songs for this record. Towards the end of that time, I felt as though I was starting to exhaust my output and was starting to become complacent about what I had left to give. On one of my last days there, I was lent a guitar that was set up in a variation on open D tuning, which is something I never play in. In the process of nutting out chords and voicing in this tuning, the melody to the verses just came out. When I started putting words to it, it started off as being about one thing, but then morphed into something else, creating its own path very organically.

Hear “Unspoken History” below.

The Best Of Luck Club is out 5/17 on Dead Oceans. Pre-order it here.