Jhené Aiko – “Triggered (Freestyle)” Video

Spaced-out R&B singer Jhené Aiko has shared a new song called “Triggered (Freestyle),” a sensual meditation on the swirl of bitterness and loneliness that follows a breakup. “Who am I kiddin’/ Knew from the beginning/ You’d ruin everything for me,” she sings. “You do it every time/ You are my enemy/ You are no friend of mine.” The song’s accompanying music video shows Aiko singing to a dusky desert landscape.

“One night I was so deep in my feelings, I was afraid of what I might do,” Aiko wrote on social media yesterday. “I didn’t want to revert to the same bad habits that have set me back time and time again. I realized that instead of running away from my emotions… I needed to sit with them, express myself and say whatever came to mind. It was healing to say the least… and now I feel a bit more free.”

Last year, Aiko broke up with the rapper Big Sean and got her giant tattoo of his face covered up. They had dated for years and released music together under the name Twenty88. Last month, she took to Instagram to affirm that she still cares about him, writing, “i love you beyond measure. even tho i get big mad and u trigger the fuck out of me. u make me feel. and i appreciate that.” Watch the video for “Triggered (Freestyle)” below.