Men I Trust have delayed the release of their new album, Oncle Jazz, which was set to come out in February. But that hasn’t stopped the Montreal trio from sharing new singles. Last month, they released the hazy, synth-laced “Numb.” And they’re back today with a new song and music video.

Emma Proulx’s soft, glowing vocals ride a funky bassline on “Norton Commander (All We Need).” The song’s accompanying video feels fittingly breezy, featuring Proulx spending the day driving a top-down convertible around the city.

Men I Trust’s last album, Headroom, came out in 2015. No word yet on Oncle Jazz’s new release date. In the meantime, watch and listen to “Norton Commander (All We Need)” below.

“Norton Commander (All We Need)” is out now.