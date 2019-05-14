Last year, the Atlanta speed-rap monster J.I.D released his album DiCaprio 2, one of the year’s best. This year, he’s been all over the festival circuit. And last night, he threw himself his own mini-festival in New York, turning his Irving Plaza headlining set into a parade of surprise guests.

According to this Reddit thread, J.I.D’s Irving Plaza set last night featured appearances from YBN Codae, A$AP Ferg, Joey Bada$$, and J.I.D’s Dreamville labelmate Bas. And in what must’ve been the night’s biggest moment, J. Cole, J.I.D’s Dreamville label boss, came out with him to perform “Off Deez,” the DiCaprio 2 single where the two of them absolutely rap their faces off.

The fan-shot video of that performance — sadly shot vertical, but what can you do — starts out exciting even before Cole comes to the stage. J.I.D turns out to be a masterful rapper onstage as well as on record. It’s impressive to see him rattle off all those mile-a-minute bars without a hypeman, and it’s impressive to hear how many people in the crowd can rap along. And things, of course, hit another level when Cole, one of the biggest stars in rap, steps onstage. It’s a New York ritual: The superstar surprise-guest appearance that sends people scrambling for their phones. Those moments are always great, and they usually don’t happen in venues as small as Irving Plaza. Watch it happen below.

DiCaprio 2 is out now on Dreamville/Interscope.