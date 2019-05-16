Hatchie – “Obsessed” Video

Hariette Pillbeam unleashed her dream-pop project Hatchie last year with Sugar & Spice. We put that EP on our 25 Great EPs From 2018 list and named her an Artist To Watch. Now, she’s gearing up to release her debut album, Keepsake. So far, we’ve heard the sweeping, starry-eyed lead single, “Without A Blush,” and the synth-slicked “Stay With Me.” Today, she shares “Obsessed” and its accompanying lo-fi music video.

“Obsessed” is about lopsided love. Pillbeam’s pining is met with apathy and the chase consumes her. “Blow off my friends then cry about being lonely,” she sighs. “Let Friday ruin my Saturday yet again.” Her voice gives off a melancholy air of acceptance, a helplessness best summarized by the final line: “What happens when the love you give is greater than you receive?” Watch and listen below.

TOUR DATES:

06/24 – New York, NY @ SummerStage (Central Park) *

09/05 – Boston, MA @ Great Scott

09/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wold Cafe Live

09/07 – Washington, D.C. @ DC9

09/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

09/10 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

09/11 – Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx

09/13 – Spring Green, WI @ Shitty Barn – SOLD OUT

09/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

09/16 – Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar

09/17 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

09/20 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

09/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

09/25 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

09/27 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

09/28 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza

09/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club

* w/ Japanese Breakfast

CREDIT: Lisa Businovski

Keepsake is out 6/21 via Double Double Whammy. Pre-order it here.