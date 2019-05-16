Hatchie – “Obsessed” Video

Hariette Pillbeam unleashed her dream-pop project Hatchie last year with Sugar & Spice. We put that EP on our 25 Great EPs From 2018 list and named her an Artist To Watch. Now, she’s gearing up to release her debut album, Keepsake. So far, we’ve heard the sweeping, starry-eyed lead single, “Without A Blush,” and the synth-slicked “Stay With Me.” Today, she shares “Obsessed” and its accompanying lo-fi music video.
“Obsessed” is about lopsided love. Pillbeam’s pining is met with apathy and the chase consumes her. “Blow off my friends then cry about being lonely,” she sighs. “Let Friday ruin my Saturday yet again.” Her voice gives off a melancholy air of acceptance, a helplessness best summarized by the final line: “What happens when the love you give is greater than you receive?” Watch and listen below.
TOUR DATES:
06/24 – New York, NY @ SummerStage (Central Park) *
09/05 – Boston, MA @ Great Scott
09/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wold Cafe Live
09/07 – Washington, D.C. @ DC9
09/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe
09/10 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
09/11 – Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx
09/13 – Spring Green, WI @ Shitty Barn – SOLD OUT
09/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
09/16 – Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar
09/17 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
09/20 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
09/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex
09/25 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord
09/27 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
09/28 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza
09/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club
* w/ Japanese Breakfast
Keepsake is out 6/21 via Double Double Whammy. Pre-order it here.