It’s Specials Day In Los Angeles Today

Calling all LA-area rude boys and rude girls: Get your skank on! In the city of Los Angeles, today is officially “The Specials Day,” honoring two-tone ska icons the Specials. The celebration will kick off today with an official commemorative certificate presentation at City Hall at 10AM PT. Founding members Terry Hall, Lynval Golding, and Horace Panter will be present.

Angeleno ska fans can thank Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez for pushing through the dedication. “The Specials’ legacy is emblematic of the strength derived from our diversity here in Los Angeles,” she said in an official statement. “Their music is an example that embracing our differences and uniqueness makes us more powerful.”

The Specials on tour in support of the new album, Encore, as well as celebrating their 40th anniversary. They announced the album with its lead single, “Vote For Me,” back in December. This will be the band’s first release with Hall, their original vocalist, since 1981. If you didn’t catch the band on Kimmel last night — video hasn’t surfaced yet — you can catch them on this North American tour (dates below). Last night’s show in Anaheim was cancelled at the last minute, so hopefully they’ll be ok for San Diego.

UPDATE: Here’s video from the ceremony.

TOUR DATES:

05/30 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

05/31 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

06/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

06/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

06/05 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

06/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

06/08 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

06/10 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

06/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

06/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

06/15 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

06/17 – Montreal, QB @ Corona Theatre

06/18 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

06/19 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall