James Blake released his new album, Assume Form, earlier this year. It’s a star-studded collection of songs, featuring Travis Scott, André 3000, Rosialía, Metro Boomin, and Moses Sumney. But Blake still shines on the tracks he handles alone, like the lovestruck “I’ll Come Too.” Tomorrow, Blake will make his daytime TV debut playing that song on Ellen.

Blake sings over a sparse synth and drum arrangement. With just a simple visualizer, it’s a pretty toned-down performance for Ellen. Teyana Taylor turned the show into soul train in April, Lizzo gave a rousing flute solo in January. Still though, Blake kills it. According to the press release, he’s “one of Ellen’s favorite artists,” which is pretty cool. The performance airs tomorrow, but you can check it out below.