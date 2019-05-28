French Vanilla – “Lost Power” Video

Next week, the Los Angeles art-rockers French Vanilla are putting out their sophomore album, How Am I Not Myself?. They’ve shared two tracks from it already, “All The Time” and “Suddenly,” and today they’re releasing another one, “Lost Power.” It’s tight and oppressive, a smeary rumination of the power structures and imbalances that guide us all. “Power on/ Switch it off/ Now I can see/ All the power you had over me,” Sally Spitz sings in its chorus.
The song comes attached with a video directed by Ryan Sluggett, which layers animation on top of footage of the band performing the track live. Watch and listen below.
TOUR DATES:
06/07 Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon (Album Release Show)
07/05 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle *
07/06 Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx *
07/08 Toronto, ON @ Monarch *
07/09 Montreal, QC @ Casa del Popolo *
07/10 Boston, MA @ Great Scott *
07/12 Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade *
07/13 Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA *
07/15 Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong *
07/16 Durham, NC @ The Pinhook *
07/17 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl *
07/19 New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa *
07/20 Houston, TX @ The Satellite *
07/21 Austin, TX @ Mohawk *
07/22 Dallas, TX @ Regal Room *
07/25 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar *
07/26 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar *
07/27 Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theatre *
07/28 San Francisco, CA @ Cafe du Nord *
07/30 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios *
07/31 Seattle, WA @ Barboza *
08/01 Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret *
08/02 Spokane, WA @ Lucky You Lounge *
08/03 Boise, ID @ Neurolux *
08/05 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court *
08/06 Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge *
08/07 Omaha, NE @ Reverb *
08/09 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry *
08/10 Milwaukee, WI @ Colectivo Coffee *
* w/ Stef Chura
How Am I Not Myself? is out 6/7 via Danger Collective. Pre-order it here.