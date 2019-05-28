French Vanilla – “Lost Power” Video

Next week, the Los Angeles art-rockers French Vanilla are putting out their sophomore album, How Am I Not Myself?. They’ve shared two tracks from it already, “All The Time” and “Suddenly,” and today they’re releasing another one, “Lost Power.” It’s tight and oppressive, a smeary rumination of the power structures and imbalances that guide us all. “Power on/ Switch it off/ Now I can see/ All the power you had over me,” Sally Spitz sings in its chorus.

The song comes attached with a video directed by Ryan Sluggett, which layers animation on top of footage of the band performing the track live. Watch and listen below.

TOUR DATES:

06/07 Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon (Album Release Show)

07/05 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle *

07/06 Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx *

07/08 Toronto, ON @ Monarch *

07/09 Montreal, QC @ Casa del Popolo *

07/10 Boston, MA @ Great Scott *

07/12 Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade *

07/13 Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA *

07/15 Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong *

07/16 Durham, NC @ The Pinhook *

07/17 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl *

07/19 New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa *

07/20 Houston, TX @ The Satellite *

07/21 Austin, TX @ Mohawk *

07/22 Dallas, TX @ Regal Room *

07/25 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar *

07/26 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar *

07/27 Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theatre *

07/28 San Francisco, CA @ Cafe du Nord *

07/30 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios *

07/31 Seattle, WA @ Barboza *

08/01 Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret *

08/02 Spokane, WA @ Lucky You Lounge *

08/03 Boise, ID @ Neurolux *

08/05 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court *

08/06 Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge *

08/07 Omaha, NE @ Reverb *

08/09 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry *

08/10 Milwaukee, WI @ Colectivo Coffee *

* w/ Stef Chura

How Am I Not Myself? is out 6/7 via Danger Collective. Pre-order it here.