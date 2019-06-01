Watch James Blake Join Rosalía At Primavera Sound

One of the highlights of James Blake’s recent album Assume Form is “Barefoot In The Park,” a collaboration with the Spanish flamenco art-pop star Rosalía. Today, Rosalía headlined the Primavera Sound festival in Barcelona, and she brought James Blake along to perform “Barefoot In The Park” with her live. Watch their surprise onstage team-up below.

PERFEITOS! Outro ângulo de Rosalía ao lado de James Blake no show de hoje para apresentar 'Barefoot In The Park' 💖💖✨ pic.twitter.com/5GLEGan6xW — Rosalía Brasil 💅🏻 (@rosalianobr) June 1, 2019