Watch The Trailer For Danny Brown’s Viceland Series Danny’s House

Whether rapping or streaming himself playing video games on Twitch, Danny Brown is an entertaining guy. And soon, he’s going to get to be entertaining on TV. Pitchfork reports that he has a comedy talk show on Viceland called Danny’s House on the way, and its first trailer has just arrived.

Executive produced by The Eric Andre Show’s Derrick Beckles and set in Danny’s Basement, Danny’s House premieres 7/17 at 10PM ET. The trailer shows Danny talking to guests like A$AP Rocky, El-P, Hannibal Buress, Schoolboy Q, the Insane Clown Posse, Ilana Glazer, Gilbert Gottfried, Ron Funches, “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan, and more. Watch below.