Watch Vampire Weekend Cover Crowded House’s “Don’t Dream It’s Over” In Cleveland

Vampire Weekend kicked off their North American tour in support of their recent album Father Of The Bride this month, and they’ve been breaking out some interesting covers. In Indianapolis last weekend, they briefly turned “M79″ into a cover of the Parks And Recreation theme song. In St. Louis this week, they celebrated the St. Louis Blues’ first Stanley Cup victory by covering Laura Branigan’s “Gloria.” They’ve been taking requests from people in bucket hats. And in Cleveland last night, they covered Australian band Crowded House’s 1986 hit “Don’t Dream It’s Over” in the encore. Watch that below.

But wait — that’s not the only Vampire Weekend news of this weekend! America’s sweetheart Tom Hanks was on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night, and he got very excited when he thought that Kimmel said Vampire Weekend would be on the show next week. But unfortunately, the Vampire band playing on Kimmel next week is actually Hollywood Vampires, the band that Alice Cooper and Johnny Depp and Joe Perry formed a few years ago. Vampire Weekend did play Kimmel last month, though. Sorry you missed it, Tom!