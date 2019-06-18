Ed Sheeran’s New Album Features Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Chris Stapleton, Travis Scott, & More

The conceit for Ed Sheeran’s next album: Every song is a collaboration. The appropriately dubbed No.6 Collaborations Project includes the hit Justin Bieber team-up “I Don’t Care” and “Cross Me,” his liaison with Chance The Rapper and PnB Rock. And as of today we know everyone else who appears on the album.

Sheeran just shared the full No.6 Collaborations Project guest list. As you might expect, it includes a lot of very famous people along with a few up-and-comers. “South Of The Border” brings together Camila Cabello and Cardi B, while Bruno Mars and Chris Stapleton join Sheeran for closing track “Blow.” Old friends Eminem and 50 Cent show up for “Remember The Name,” while Young Thug and British rapper J Hus are on “Feels.” Among the other performers on the album are Khalid, Travis Scott, Stormzy, Ella Mai, Meek Mill, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Skrillex, H.E.R., Yebba, Paulo Londra, and Dave.

Sheeran is apparently attempting to prolong the golden age of the pop posse cut. Check out the full No.6 Collaborations Project tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Beautiful People” (Feat. Khalid)

02 “South Of The Border” (Feat. Camila Cabello & Cardi B)

03 “Cross Me” (Feat. Chance The Rapper & PnB Rock)

04 “Take Me Back To London” (Feat. Stormzy)

05 “Best Part Of Me” (Feat. Yebba)

06 “I Don’t Care” (Feat. Justin Bieber)

07 “Antisocial” (Feat. Travis Scott)

08 “Remember The Name” (Feat. Eminem & 50 Cent)

09 “Feels” (Feat. Young Thug & J Hus)

10 “Put It All On Me” (Feat. Ella Mai)

11 “Nothing On You” (Feat. Paulo Londra & Dave)

12 “I Don’t Want Your Money” (Feat. H.E.R.)

13 “1000 Nights” (Feat. Meek Mill & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie)

14 “Way To Break My Heart” (Feat. Skrillex)

15 “Blow” (Feat. Bruno Mars & Chris Stapleton)

No. 6 Collaborations Project is out 7/12.