Sharon Van Etten – “No One’s Easy To Love” Video

Sharon Van Etten returned from a five-year absence this year with Remind Me Tomorrow, an album that evolved her sound to go along with changing life circumstances such as marriage, motherhood, and the perspective that comes with years. One of the sonic adjustments was the requisite dive into electronic pop influences, a sound that manifested a few times across the album. One of those songs, “No One’s Easy To Love,” gets a video today.

The new clip is directed by Katherine Dieckmann, who also helmed Van Etten’s video for “Jupiter 4” and who recruited Van Etten to score her movie Strange Weather. This one basically amounts to a series of shots of Van Etten looking cool while singing the lyrics in front of some eye-catching architecture at Empire State Plaza in Albany. The simple setup works wonders thanks to its star’s charisma and its director’s savvy eye.

Watch below, and be sure to check out our recent Van Etten interview.

Remind Me Tomorrow is out now on Jagjaguwar.