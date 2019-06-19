The animated musical Trolls came out back in 2016. You might remember the inescapable Justin Timberlake soundtrack cut, “Can’t Stop The Feeling,” following wherever you went that summer. Today, DreamWorks announced the sequel, Trolls World Tour, along with its musician-heavy cast.

The Walt Dohrn-directed movie, which is set to hit theaters next year, follows Troll friends Poppy (Timberlake) and Branch (Anna Kendrick) as they discover six different “Troll tribes,” each devoted to a different music genre, and protect them against the reign of “hard rock royalty” Queen Barb (Rachel Bloom) and her father King Thrash (Ozzy Osbourne). Apparently, hard rock dominates the Troll mainstream.

Anderson .Paak, George Clinton, and Mary J. Blige play Trolls from the land of Funk. J Balvin is the Reggaeton representative, Ester Dean is a member of the Pop tribe, Anthony Ramos brings the Techno, and Jamie Dornan brings Jazz. Kelly Clarkson, Sam Rockwell, and Flula Borg are Country Trolls. Conductor and violinist Gustavo Dudamel appears as Trollzart and Charlyne Yi as Pennywhistle from the land of Classical. Kenan Thompson raps as a hip-hop baby Troll named Tiny Diamond.

The cast also counts James Corden, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Ron Funches, and Kunal Nayyar. Last year, Chance The Rapper was announced as part of the Trolls 2 cast, but his name is absent from the bill. This could explain why they gave the role of hip-hop Troll to Kenan Thompson.

Trolls World Tour is out 4/17/2020.