New Rap Festival Day N Vegas Announces Inaugural Lineup

Day N Vegas is a new rap-centric music festival launching this fall in Las Vegas, and they’ve assembled a lineup to rival Miami’s Rolling Loud in its hip-hop supremacy. Headliners for this first outing include Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, and J. Cole. It’s all going down Nov. 1-3 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

As for the rest of the lineup: It’s genuinely stacked. A huge chunk of the artists who are making noise in the rap world circa now have been lined up, with a few good R&B acts sprinkled in too. Among the notable names on deck are Tyler, The Creator, Migos, Brockhampton, Lil Uzi Vert, Juice WRLD, 21 Savage, Lil Baby, Rico Nasty, Denzel Curry, Megan Thee Stallion, Miguel, Kali Uchis, J.I.D, DaBaby, Blueface, Polo G, Goldlink, Saba, 6LACK, Nav, Rich The Kid, Sheck Wes, Summer Walker, Flatbush Zombies, Lil Tjay, Doja Cat, Smino, YK Osiris, Ski Mask The Slump God, Lil Tracy, Cuco, Flipp Dinero, and both Boogie and A Boogie Wit Da Hoogie. The list goes on. And yes, Lil Nas X will be there too.

Notably, Kendrick’s TDE affiliates Schoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, Isaiah Rashad, and Zacari will all be performing Sunday ahead of his headlining set. Black Hippy reunion on deck?

