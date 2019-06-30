Wilco hold their Solid Sound Festival every other year at MASS MoCA in North Adams, Massachusetts. This year’s iteration kicked off on Friday. The first evening ended with a special surprise when Courtney Barnett, who played two sets earlier that day, joined Wilco to perform an excellent rendition of “Handshake Drugs” from 2004’s A Ghost Is Born. Jeff Tweedy introduced her as “Courtney from Melbourne.”

Wilco recently announced a “destination concert experience” that’ll take place next year at a Mexico resort. The event is called Sky Blue Sky and its lineup includes Jeff Tweedy, solo Courtney Barnett, Sharon Van Etten, Kamasi Washington, Yo La Tengo, Dr. Dog, and of course, Wilco.

Watch Courtney Barnett and Wilco perform “Handshake Drugs” below.