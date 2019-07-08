Sturgill Simpson Announces Sound & Fury Comic-Con Panel

Sturgill Simpson will be a panelist at San Diego Comic-Con 2019. The musician will take part in something called “SOUND & FURY: Creators of Animatrix and Batman Ninja Unite for Sturgill Simpson.”

Per a press release, he’ll be joined by Takashi Okazaki (Afro Samurai creator) and Junpei Mizusaki (Batman Ninja director) to discuss a new film venture called SOUND & FURY that Sturgill is involved in. It’s described as a “groundbreaking collaboration merges American rock music and Japanese anime in a way never seen before.”

The panel will take place on 7/20 at 7:30PM local time, and more details about the collaboration will be revealed then.

It’s Simpson’s latest foray into Hollywood and entertainment. He recently appeared in the new Jim Jarmusch film The Dead Don’t Die and he also has a role in the upcoming movie Queen & Slim. His most recent album, A Sailor’s Guide To Earth, came out in 2016.