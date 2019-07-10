Bruce Springsteen Announces Western Stars Film

Bruce Springsteen is a month removed from the release of his latest full-length album, Western Stars. He recently called into Sirius XM’s Springsteen-themed E Street Radio to talk with its hosts and during the interview he mentioned that a performance film of the album is on the way.

“We made a film of the Western Stars album, where I play the record start to finish along with some other things,” he said. “Cause we weren’t going to tour, we knew we weren’t going to tour, so I was looking for a way to, uh, get some of the music lives to the audience. And so we figured that was the best way to do it.”

No word on when the Western Stars film might be released, though last year Springsteen put out a Springsteen On Broadway special for Netflix so it’s possible the streaming service might be involved yet again.

Here’s the full interview: