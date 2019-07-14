Watch Paul McCartney Bring Out Ringo Starr In LA

Paul McCartney played the last show of his North American tour last night at LA’s Dodger Stadium. For the occasion, he brought out Ringo Starr. It’s been 53 years since the two Beatles played together at the venue.

“We’ve got a surprise for us, a surprise for you, a surprise for everyone: Ladies and gentlemen, the one and only, Ringo Starr,” McCartney said to the audience. They played “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise)” and The White Album classic “Helter Skelter.”

McCartney bid Starr farewell with the drummer’s “Peace and Love” catchphrase. Later, he welcomed Eagles guitarist and Starr’s brother-in-law Joe Walsh to join in the triple guitar solo for “The End.” Watch footage from the performance below.