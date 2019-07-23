Taylor Swift Set To Announce New Jack Antonoff-Produced Single “The Archer”

Taylor Swift is in the midst of the rollout for her new album, Lover, which comes out on 8/23. There have been two extremely polarizing new singles from it so far, “ME!,” and “You Need To Calm Down,” and Swift is gearing up to put out a third. She’s set to officially announce it later today during an Instagram Live session at 5PM ET, but thanks to a snafu over on Apple Music, we now know that the song is called “The Archer” and it’s produced by Jack Antonoff.

Antonoff and Swift have worked together previously on her last two albums. The pair are responsible for “Out Of The Woods,” “I Wish You Would,” and “You Are In Love” off 1989, and a whole handful of songs from Reputation, including lead single “Look What You Made Me Do.”

New song “The Archer” is the fifth track on Lover, which has some special standing within the Swift community as its place on the tracklisting is usually reserved for particularly emotional songs — past track 5s have included “All Too Well,” “Dear John,” “Delicate,” and “All You Had To Do Was Stay.”

How will it match up to the waking nightmare that is the CATS trailer?! We’ll find out soon enough.