Tegan And Sara – “I’ll Be Back Someday”

In September, Tegan And Sara are coming out with a new album, Hey, I’m Just Like You, which is made up of songs that the twins wrote during high school and revisited and re-recorded earlier this year. This particularly reflective period of their career coincides with the release of their first-ever memoir, High School, which will be out a few days before the album.
Today, they’re sharing its first single, “I’ll Be Back Someday,” which finds the duo returning to the guitar-based sound of their earlier work while incorporating some of the studio sheen that’s characterized their more recent stuff.
Sara had this to say about the origins of the track:
We had been begging for an electric guitar, and on our 16th birthday, we got one. Of course, we had to share it, so it became a weapon that we stole from each other’s rooms, barricading ourselves behind locked doors with guitar in hand. Screaming over the small amplifier, we tested our voices by writing punk songs, shredding our thumbs on the strings.
Listen and check out their upcoming tour dates below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Hold My Breath Until I Die”
02 “Hey, I’m Just Like You”
03 “I’ll Be Back Someday”
04 “Don’t Believe The Things They Tell You (They Lie)”
05 “Hello I’m Right Here”
06 “I Don’t Owe You Anything”
07 “I Know I’m Not The Only One”
08 “Please Help Me”
09 “Keep Them Close Cause They Will Fuck You Too”
10 “We Don’t Have Fun When We’re Together Anymore”
11 “You Go Away And I Don’t Mind”
12 “All I Have To Give The World Is Me”
TOUR DATES:
09/24 Brooklyn, NY, @ MurMrr Theatre
09/28 Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
09/30 San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre
10/01 San Francisco, CA @ Sydney Goldstein Theater
10/03 Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater
10/04 Seattle, WA @ Illsley Ball Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroyal Hall
10/05 Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
10/09 Edmonton, AB @ Myer Horowitz Theatre
10/10 Calgary, AB @ Bella Concert Hall
10/12 Winnipeg, MB @ The Garrick
10/13 Saint Paul, MN @ Fitzgerald Theatre
10/15 Evanston, IL @ Northwestern University, Cahn Auditorium
10/16 Columbus, OH @ Lincoln Theatre
10/17 Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
10/19 Toronto, ON @ Elgin and Winter Garden Theatre
10/22 Ottawa, ON @ Algonquin Commons Theatre
10/23 Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
10/25 Boston, MA @ Wilbur Theatre
10/26 Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre
10/27 Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
10/29 Nashville, TN @ CMA Theater
10/30 Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
11/01 Austin, TX @ State Theatre
Hey, I’m Just Like You is out 9/27 via Sire. Pre-order it here. Their memoir, High School, is out 9/24.