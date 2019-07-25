Tegan And Sara – “I’ll Be Back Someday”

In September, Tegan And Sara are coming out with a new album, Hey, I’m Just Like You, which is made up of songs that the twins wrote during high school and revisited and re-recorded earlier this year. This particularly reflective period of their career coincides with the release of their first-ever memoir, High School, which will be out a few days before the album.

Today, they’re sharing its first single, “I’ll Be Back Someday,” which finds the duo returning to the guitar-based sound of their earlier work while incorporating some of the studio sheen that’s characterized their more recent stuff.

Sara had this to say about the origins of the track:

We had been begging for an electric guitar, and on our 16th birthday, we got one. Of course, we had to share it, so it became a weapon that we stole from each other’s rooms, barricading ourselves behind locked doors with guitar in hand. Screaming over the small amplifier, we tested our voices by writing punk songs, shredding our thumbs on the strings.

Listen and check out their upcoming tour dates below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Hold My Breath Until I Die”

02 “Hey, I’m Just Like You”

03 “I’ll Be Back Someday”

04 “Don’t Believe The Things They Tell You (They Lie)”

05 “Hello I’m Right Here”

06 “I Don’t Owe You Anything”

07 “I Know I’m Not The Only One”

08 “Please Help Me”

09 “Keep Them Close Cause They Will Fuck You Too”

10 “We Don’t Have Fun When We’re Together Anymore”

11 “You Go Away And I Don’t Mind”

12 “All I Have To Give The World Is Me”

TOUR DATES:

09/24 Brooklyn, NY, @ MurMrr Theatre

09/28 Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

09/30 San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre

10/01 San Francisco, CA @ Sydney Goldstein Theater

10/03 Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

10/04 Seattle, WA @ Illsley Ball Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroyal Hall

10/05 Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

10/09 Edmonton, AB @ Myer Horowitz Theatre

10/10 Calgary, AB @ Bella Concert Hall

10/12 Winnipeg, MB @ The Garrick

10/13 Saint Paul, MN @ Fitzgerald Theatre

10/15 Evanston, IL @ Northwestern University, Cahn Auditorium

10/16 Columbus, OH @ Lincoln Theatre

10/17 Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

10/19 Toronto, ON @ Elgin and Winter Garden Theatre

10/22 Ottawa, ON @ Algonquin Commons Theatre

10/23 Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

10/25 Boston, MA @ Wilbur Theatre

10/26 Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

10/27 Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

10/29 Nashville, TN @ CMA Theater

10/30 Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

11/01 Austin, TX @ State Theatre

Hey, I’m Just Like You is out 9/27 via Sire. Pre-order it here. Their memoir, High School, is out 9/24.