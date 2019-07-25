Travis Scott – “WAKE UP” Video (Dir. Jonah Hill)

Travis Scott is still riding high from the release of last year’s Astroworld. Last week, he wrapped up the European leg of its supporting tour and today he’s releasing a music video for “WAKE UP,” the album’s latest proper single that features the Weeknd.

It marks movie star Jonah Hill’s latest foray into music video directing — in the last couple years, he’s helmed vids from Vampire Weekend and Danny Brown.

The one for “WAKE UP” is filmed in black-and-white and features Scott floating around a mansion party that’s populated by a lot of dead bodies. There’s some impressive flying physics involved. Check it out below.