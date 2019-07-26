Pete Buttigieg Drops Out Of Buzzfeed Event After Lil Nas X Declines “Old Town Road” Collab: Report

Sorry, Mayor Pete! The Daily Beast reports that Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana and Democratic presidential candidate, dropped out of a live variety show hosted by BuzzFeed in New York on Thursday after Lil Nas X declined to collaborate with him.

Lil Nas X performed as the headliner of Internet Live, an event that also featured appearances by other internet celebrities, Broadway singers, Jersey Shore stars, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, and more. And BuzzFeed was in talks to include Buttigieg too.

Buttigieg was apparently pitched on the idea of appearing via video to recite the lyrics of Lil Nas X’s smash hit “Old Town Road.” But he decided not to participate after Lil Nas X nixed the idea, saying he didn’t want to be seen as endorsing any particular candidate.

Buttigieg, who is openly gay, commended Lil Nas X when he came out on World Pride Day last month. “As a fan, I’m thrilled and inspired to see him standing in his truth as a member of the LGBTQ community,” Buttigieg tweeted. “Welcome to the family!”