Watch Phoebe Bridgers Guest With Lord Huron At The Hollywood Bowl

Lord Huron are still out on tour in support of their solid 2018 album Vide Noir — for a primer, check out our interview — and last night they made their way back home to LA for a gig at the Hollywood Bowl with Shakey Graves and Yola. Also present was local luminary Phoebe Bridgers, who joined them for a run through “The Night We Met” from 2015’s Strange Trails. Faithful Bridgers fans may recall that she teamed with Lord Huron for a new recording of that song for the 13 Reasons Why soundtrack last year. Watch footage of the performance below via Brooklyn Vegan.