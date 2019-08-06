Roger McGuinn Declines David Crosby’s Request To Reunite The Byrds

To everything there is a season and a time to every purpose under heaven. But now is not the time nor the season for a Byrds reunion, according to Roger McGuinn. Despite interest from former bandmate David Crosby, McGuinn (pictured above with Crosby and Chris Hillman in 1990) is opting not to get his legendary ’60s rock/folk/country/psych/pop group back together for the time being.

The notoriously cantankerous Crosby is the subject of a new Cameron Crowe documentary called Remember My Name. Late in the film, Crosby confesses, “I still have friends, but all of the guys I made music with won’t even talk to me. One of them hating my guts could be an accident. But [Roger] McGuinn, [Graham] Nash, Neil [Young] and Stephen [Stills] all really dislike me, strongly. I don’t know quite how to undo it.”

That’s largely true. At least partially due to Crosby’s comments about Young’s romance with Daryl Hannah, the Croz famously alienated both Young and Nash in recent years, squashing any hopes of Crosby, Stills, & Nash or Crosby, Stills, Nash, & Young getting back together.

McGuinn, however, disputes Crosby’s characterization of their relationship. Crosby’s quote from the documentary made it into a Relix article, which came to McGuinn’s attention. On Twitter Saturday, McGuinn responded: “Hey @thedavidcrosby you’re saying I won’t talk to you and hate you. That’s just not true!” Crosby replied, “Thanks Roger ….must have got you mixed up with those other guys …so ..want to do a couple of Byrd’s dates ? I’ll just sing harmony …no talking ….?”

However, reps for McGuinn tell Rolling Stone, “Neither Roger or Chris entertain the idea of a Byrds reunion. Roger was just tired of David crying about being hated. DC is not hated but that doesn’t mean anyone wants to work with him.”

Crosby has publicly advocated for a Byrds reunion in the past. In a 2013 Rolling Stone interview, he said, “It’s a shame because he and Chris and I could do it. It would be great fun, but I got tired of asking [McGuinn]. I must have asked him at least 10 times and he always says no… And to me a reunion wouldn’t be about the money. I honestly don’t even think it would even by that big of a money deal.” In the same report, McGuinn responded, “I’m happy with the Byrds as a good memory. David and I have talked about this at length, and to me a reunion would just be for the money. We’d go out and play some sheds, maybe gross a couple of million dollars and split it four or five ways. I’m not attracted to expensive things. I don’t need a Ferrari or anything like that.”

Maybe McGuinn and Hillman would change their tune if Goldenvoice ever throws a second Desert Trip? In the meantime, revisit our 2016 interview with Crosby here.