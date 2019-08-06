Charli XCX Clarifies Comments About Opening For Taylor Swift

Charli XCX is the subject of a Pitchfork profile that was published today. The wide-ranging interview covers a lot of ground, but one particular quote from Charli has stuck around. While talking about the experience of opening for Taylor Swift on her Reputation stadium tour last year, Charli said: “I’m really grateful that [Taylor] asked me on that tour. “But as an artist, it kind of felt like I was getting up on stage and waving to 5-year-olds.”

She went on to state that she was done opening for other artists. “I’ve done so much of it, and it really cemented my status as this underdog character, which I like now. But I need to just own my own fucking shit finally.”

The Taylor Swift fanbase was, naturally, not happy about being characterized as a bunch of babies. If you peruse Charli’s recent Instagram posts, there are quite a few nasty comments that have been left by the Swifties, and Charli has released a statement to clarify her comment.

“As I say in the article and have said many times before, I am extremely grateful to Taylor for inviting me to open for her,” she writes. “She’s one of the biggest artists of my generation and the reputation tour was one of the biggest tours in history.” Charli continues:

In the printed version of this much wider conversation my answers about this tour were boiled down into one kind of weird sentence – leading up to that tour I’d been playing a tonne of 18+ club shows and so to be on stage in front of all ages was new to me and made me approach my performances with a whole new kind of energy – more so I talked about how it was brilliant opening for Taylor, I am extremely grateful for the opportunity I was given and how much fun it was to perform for a new audience

Read her full statement below. Charli’s new album, Charli, comes out 9/13.