More than a year ago, Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison died by suicide at the age of 36. Last night, the National, friends and peers of Frightened Rabbit, played a show in Frightened Rabbit’s Glasgow hometown. During the show, part of Glasgow’s Summer Nights At The Bandstand festival, the National paid tribute to Hutchison by covering Frightened Rabbit’s soul-sick 2008 classic “My Backwards Walk,” and they had help from another local luminary.

As NME points out, Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry, another Glasgow local, joined the National for their hushed, mournful version of “My Backwards Walk.” Mayberry teamed up with the National’s backup singers, and the four of them took center stage, as the song became a kind of call-and-response with the National’s Matt Berninger.

This wasn’t the first time Chvrches and the National have crossed over. Matt Berninger sang on the 2018 Chvrches song “My Enemy,” and Mayberry has joined the National onstage a few times over the years. More saliently, Mayberry also collaborated with the National multi-instrumentalist Aaron Dessner to cover Frightened Rabbit’s “Who’d You Kill Now” on the recent tribute compilation Tiny Changes: A Celebration Of The Midnight Organ Fight. Below, watch fan-recorded footage of last night’s Frightened Rabbit cover, via NME.

Well. That was nice.