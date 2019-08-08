Shannon Lay – “August”

SoCal-based songwriter Shannon Lay released two albums in 2017, All This Life Goin Down and Living Water. She’s since been signed to Sub Pop and is about to release a new album this month, aptly titled August. So far, from that record we’ve heard a cover of Karen Dalton’s “Something On Your Mind,” the billowing “Nowhere,” and “Death Up Close,” which featured Mikal Cronin. Today, she’s sharing the title track.

Lay wrote the song with Ty Segall at his home. (She’s now a member of Segall’s Freedom Band and can be heard on his recent “Ice Plant.”) In a press release, she says, “I believe whoever you record with tends to affect the mood of music and Ty really brought this jovial sense that I hadn’t really explored yet.”

Folky plucks set the track’s tempo, as open chord strums serving as the down beat are sparingly incorporated. Soon thereafter, strings are gently added as a brushing snare and kick emphasize a rootsy, Americana flavor. Here’s more of Lay’s statement on the title track:

August is a declaration. I will live my life the way I want to live it and only accept the opportunities that bring me joy. Music has become something that feels much bigger than I am. I fully embrace the immensity of it all and will grow with it every day.

Listen to “August” below.

August is out 8/23 via Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.